Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – April 20th

ServiceNow, Salesforce, QUALCOMM, Super Micro Computer, Accenture, Arista Networks, and Medtronic are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that are heavily invested in developing, researching, or applying artificial intelligence technologies across various industries. These stocks typically represent businesses that leverage AI to drive innovation, enhance product offerings, or optimize operations, making them attractive to investors looking to capitalize on the rapid growth and transformative potential of AI. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $24.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $772.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $852.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $970.14. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,564,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,193. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.60.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,093,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,880,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,882,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.28. 2,320,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,089. Accenture has a 1-year low of $275.01 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. 8,564,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,111,934. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

MDT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.58. 5,937,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673,811. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41.

