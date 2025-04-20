Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 162,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Primech Price Performance

NASDAQ:PMEC traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.85. 51,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Primech has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores.

