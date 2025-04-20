Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 162,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:PMEC traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.85. 51,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Primech has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.13.
