PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Friday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 98.6% increase from PostNL’s previous dividend of $0.02.
PostNL Stock Performance
PostNL stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. PostNL has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.25.
PostNL Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PostNL
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.