PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PolyPid Stock Performance
PYPD opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
