PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PolyPid Stock Performance

PYPD opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 343,353 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PolyPid by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 148,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

