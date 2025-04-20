Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 929,600 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.68. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Report on PSTV

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.