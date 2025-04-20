Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $691.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.35.

Shares of PH stock opened at $561.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

