Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

OXLCZ stock remained flat at $23.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

