Ossiam Sells 1,661 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $252.29. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

