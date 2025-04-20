Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 111,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 15,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 58,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

PLD stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.32.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

