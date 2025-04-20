Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $310.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.32. The stock has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.87.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. This trade represents a 69.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

