Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Sold by Madrone Advisors LLC

Madrone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,662 shares during the period. Oportun Financial makes up about 0.4% of Madrone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Madrone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 747.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 138,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,150,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 122,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 59.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

