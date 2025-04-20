Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 158.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 350,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

