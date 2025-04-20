Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NPFI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

