NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Up 26.2% in March

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NRXP stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 185,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 310,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 180,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.