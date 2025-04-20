Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 4,276 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.79.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

