Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 52,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 85,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $8.67.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
