Natixis Takes $15.71 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Natixis bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWM opened at $186.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.79 and a 200-day moving average of $218.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

