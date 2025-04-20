Natixis Takes $13.92 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Natixis acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 260,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 71,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 4.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 559,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.27 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

