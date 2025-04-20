Natixis Acquires 9,821 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Natixis grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 5,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.64.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $241.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

