MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 140,000 Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Myomo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Myomo during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $4.37 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $132.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Myomo

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,665. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Harry Kovelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,851.50. The trade was a 23.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYO. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Myomo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Myomo Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

