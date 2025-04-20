MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 140,000 Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Myomo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Myomo during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.
Myomo Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $4.37 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $132.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYO. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Myomo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
