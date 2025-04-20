MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $632,000 in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,793,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,312,185. This trade represents a 11.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $322.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

