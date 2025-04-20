MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 80,000 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.6% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after buying an additional 392,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,741,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

