MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires 80,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,301,000 after buying an additional 701,216 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,631,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,617,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $206,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,901,716.85. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $197,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,703.52. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,168 shares of company stock worth $2,525,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

KTOS stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

