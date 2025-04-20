MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 1.1% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.