MML Investors Services LLC Has $89.03 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $89,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 759.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $245.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

