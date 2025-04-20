MML Investors Services LLC Has $109.39 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $109,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 297,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 109,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 113,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,004,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after buying an additional 647,552 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $354.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

