Mirova Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mirova cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.11.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $231.51 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

