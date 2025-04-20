Mirova Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after buying an additional 424,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $51,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.58.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

