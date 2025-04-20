Mirova Has $7.15 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.2% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $482.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.31 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.23 and a 200-day moving average of $532.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.81.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

