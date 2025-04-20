Mirova Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mirova trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PWR opened at $267.47 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.56 and a 200-day moving average of $301.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.25.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

