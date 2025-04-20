Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 26,875 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,875 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,394,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 52,520.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,695.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,730,000 after purchasing an additional 349,601 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $346.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.16. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.53.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

