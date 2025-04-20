MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,621,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,852 shares during the period. MiMedx Group accounts for about 8.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 5.19% of MiMedx Group worth $73,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDXG. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 238,075 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $983.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.74. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $430,762.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,004.42. This represents a 11.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

