Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088,143 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,025,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock worth $1,142,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MAA opened at $156.98 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $173.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

