MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 519 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.79.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $208.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.31 and its 200 day moving average is $211.50. The company has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

