MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $25,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.53.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $375.62 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.78 and its 200 day moving average is $358.29. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 736.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total value of $985,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,846,068.63. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,401 shares of company stock worth $45,119,220 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

