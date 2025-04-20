Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases 73,043 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,043 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

