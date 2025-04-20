Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Pentair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pentair by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $13,320,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Pentair Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $80.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

