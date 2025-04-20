Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,328 shares during the quarter. Kontoor Brands accounts for about 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Kontoor Brands worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Finally, Level Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

KTB opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

