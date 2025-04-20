Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,072 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Enovis accounts for about 1.2% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $16,407,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Enovis by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,048,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,034,000 after purchasing an additional 223,816 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Enovis by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after purchasing an additional 174,116 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after buying an additional 157,216 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

