Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 737.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 42.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $1,649,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $466.74 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.93 and a 200 day moving average of $445.82.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.88.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

