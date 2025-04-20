Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 575,455 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

FANG stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.14 and a 200-day moving average of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

