Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

