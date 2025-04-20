M3F Inc. Takes Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

M3F Inc. acquired a new position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000. Alerus Financial accounts for about 1.0% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.67. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALRS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

