LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 948,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,733,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,896,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

