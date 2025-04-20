LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics stock remained flat at $7.88 on Friday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment supplies electronic equipment for manufacturing and assembly of printed circuit board prototypes for public organizations, such as research institutes, universities, and schools, as well as development departments of industrial companies.

