Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.31% of Littelfuse worth $18,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 548.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Littelfuse by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $153.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.51.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

