Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,640 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for 1.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $25,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after buying an additional 4,460,468 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,115,000 after buying an additional 3,932,928 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,610,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,589 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,899,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.