Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $48.81 Million Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,449,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811,632 shares during the period. NETSTREIT accounts for 2.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 4.23% of NETSTREIT worth $48,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,959,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after acquiring an additional 234,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,663,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,287,000 after purchasing an additional 191,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,668 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,207,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $55,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,735.44. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NTST opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.54 and a beta of 0.91.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -525.00%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

