Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Agree Realty worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $78.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 172.47%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

