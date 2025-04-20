Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 11,826 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,167,000 after buying an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after purchasing an additional 432,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,054 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.92.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

SBAC stock opened at $229.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $252.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.98.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.98%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.